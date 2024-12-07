Iran says pursuing its peaceful nuclear program under IAEA supervision

Baghaei made the comments on Saturday, a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran is dramatically accelerating its enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity.

The spokesman said that Grossi's remarks are a reference to the “confrontational and unconstructive” action by the US, the UK, France and Germany at the IAEA’s Board of Governors where they pushed for the approval of an anti-Iran resolution without any legal basis or logical justification.

Baghaei also referred to Grossi's visit to Tehran three weeks ago, during which Tehran and the IAEA agreed to strengthen technical cooperation.

The spokesman said that Grossi brought initiatives, but it was the US and those three European countries that caused the IAEA chief’s efforts to be fruitless through pursuing a policy of pressure and exploiting the Board of Governors.

Based on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Iran is pursuing its peaceful nuclear program in a transparent way and under the IAEA supervision, Baghaei said, adding that the country has informed the agency of its recent activities that remain under its continuous supervision.

4194