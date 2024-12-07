No change in Syria battlefield map in past three days: Al Mayadeen

On Saturday, media outlets supporting the terrorist groups claimed continuous advances by them in various regions of Syria, including near the capital Damascus.

Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent denied those claims, emphasizing that the battlefield map has not changed in the past three days, with the only movements being made by armed groups that had previously entered into a reconciliation process with the government in southern Syria.

The reporter said that the latest flow of news even caused those armed groups to withdraw from the agreement with the Syrian government.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent also denied reports of any offensive operations in the western city of Homs.

Terrorist groups launched an offensive from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib against Syrian government forces on November 27, advancing on the neighboring Aleppo province. Since then, the Syrian army has been engaged in fighting those groups, warning that the terrorists have also launched a media propaganda campaign. The army has asked Syrian citizens to follow up on the developments through official statements.

