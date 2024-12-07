Over 2,500 armed group members killed amid tensions in Syria: Report

According to Syrian state media, the Syrian army is working to regain control in the Hama and Homs regions while also regrouping in Daraa and Al-Suwayda in response to attacks from armed groups.

Syrian forces in Daraa and Al-Suwayda have repositioned to establish a defense and security wall, it added.

The Syrian army stated that these movements aim to engage forces that have regained control in Homs and Hama.

A military source informed SANA news agency that Syrian troops launched heavy missile and artillery strikes on terrorist bases in the Hama and Homs regions, directly hitting terrorist positions.

The source also confirmed that Russian and Syrian jets launched precise strikes on terrorist groups in northern Homs, resulting in numerous casualties.

Additionally, Syrian state television reported that 2,500 terrorists were killed by Syrian and Russian airstrikes and ground forces last week.

Since last Wednesday, the terrorist groups under the support of certain states and foreign countries started carrying out mass attacks against the Syrian bases in southwest, northwest, and west of Aleppo.

