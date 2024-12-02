Astana peace process for Syria must be preserved: Iran FM

In a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday, Araghchi said the two sides agreed that foreign ministers of Iran, Turkyie and Russia, as guarantors of the initiative, would meet soon to discuss the security situation in Syria.

Araghchi said that terrorist groups operating in Syria maintain close ties and coordination with the United States and the Israeli regime. He noted that terrorists have been recruited once again to create instability in Syria, divert attention from Israeli atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, and to make up for its failures against resistance forces.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that the resurgence of terrorism in Syria poses a serious threat to the security, stability, and territorial integrity of the country. He also warned that the repercussions of such a dangerous situation would affect all countries, particularly Syria's neighbors.

“We believe that ignoring the Zionist regime’s role in creating unrest and conflict in the region and in regional countries is a mistake,” he said.

The Turkish foreign minister said that achieving security in the region hinges upon peace in Palestine. He said necessary steps must be taken to pressure the Israeli regime into accepting a permanent ceasefire.

Fidan reiterated Turkyie’s unwavering support for the territorial integrity and unity of Syria.

“We will eliminate any threats to our national security and our people right at their source,” he warned.

Araghchi arrived in Ankara on Monday after visiting Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

