Terrorist provocations in Syria in line with Zionists’ objectives: Araghchi

Araghchi told Fidan in a meeting on Monday that there is need for more cooperation and synergy between Iran and Turrkiye and other regional countries to protect stability and security in the region.

He also said that countries in the region have a responsibility to see to the needs of the people displaced because of Israeli regime’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon as conditions in those regions are becoming complicated with the approach of winter.

Araghchi also hailed the state of relations between Iran and Turkey while expressing hope that the two countries could convene a meeting of their high-level intergovernmental committee in the early months of next year.

Fidan, for his part, said in the meeting that Turkey is determined to expand its relations with Iran, especially on issues related to security.

He also expressed his concerns about the spread of insecurity in Syria and its consequences for the entire region.

Prior to this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister told Iranian journalists in Ankara that he would have a detailed meeting with his Turkish counterpart. "There are common concerns that need to be addressed," Araghchi said.

Pointing to the history of discussions between the Iranian and Turkish officials, he said, "Our consultations with Turkiye have always been ongoing regarding various topics. In many areas, we have consensus, and in some areas, we have differences of opinion. Naturally, we need to talk to each other, and I hope we can reach a common understanding on regional issues that leads to stability in the region, rather than allowing Syria or the region to become a center for terrorists again."

On Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, emphasizing Tehran's all-out support for Syria in the fight against terrorism and support for the government, people, and army of this country.

Iran, Turkiye, and Russia are considered guarantor countries of the Astana process regarding Syria. The 22nd meeting of the Astana process on Syria was held on November 11-12, 2024. The Astana talks began in February 2017, aimed at resolving disputes in Syria and ending six years of unrest in the Arab country.

4208**9417**4261