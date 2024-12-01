Iran’s Aleppo consulate staff relocated to Damascus: Official

Jalalzadeh told IRNA on Sunday that the consulate employees had evacuated the building in a timely manner and are currently stationed in Damascus.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the security of the consulate and its personnel, as mandated by international treaties and conventions.

Jalalzadeh blamed the ongoing unrest in Aleppo, where terrorists have mounted a surprise offensive since Wednesday, on the actions of the United States and its allies.

Furthermore, he warned that Iran would pursue any attack on or damage to its consulate in Aleppo through appropriate international channels.

As part of their offensive in northwest Syria, foreign-backed terrorists attacked the Iranian consulate in Aleppo on Saturday.

