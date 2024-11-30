Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 30

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s renewable energy capacity surpasses 1,300 MW

Iran’s renewable energy capacity topped 1,300 megawatts, according to the latest report from the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), as cited by IRNA on Friday.

The Ministry of Energy, under the current administration, has prioritized expanding renewable energy infrastructure and is actively pursuing various initiatives to achieve this goal. President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the importance of removing barriers to the development of renewable energy, according to the report.

-- Sanctions removal key to boosting foreign direct investment: Hemmati

Iran’s economy minister said that without lifting sanctions, exiting the FATF blacklist, and facilitating smooth financial and banking transactions regionally and globally, the country’s ability to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) will remain severely limited.

According to IRNA, Abdolnasser Hemmati, in a note following his participation in the annual World Investment Conference of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) in Riyadh on November 25-27, highlighted the importance of Iran’s presence at the event. He described the conference as a valuable opportunity to gain insights into global investment trends and dynamics.

-- Diplomacy to attract foreign tourists in full swing: Minister

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Reza Salehi Amiri, announced that active diplomacy to attract foreign tourists begun in various parts of the world.

“Our first goal is the countries of the Nowruz region, which is why we have traveled to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan for this purpose,” he said.

Speaking to investors and tourism advocates in Mahmoudabad, Salehi Amiri emphasized that the government has started a new era of cooperation and collective problem-solving.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Exports of Iranian nanotechnology products surge

Iran’s exports of nanotechnology products in the past Persian calendar year increased 110 percent compared to a year earlier. Iranian producers exported $145 million of nanotechnology products in the mentioned year, according to the official figures.

Iran had exported $69 million worth of nanotechnology products on March 21, 2022, to March 21, 2023. The total value of Iran’s nanotechnology products in the past year stood at $1.62 billion, of which about 91 percent was sold in domestic markets and only nine percent was exported.

-- Short film on Nasrallah captivates audience

A newly released short film has captivated audiences with its powerful themes of faith, resistance, and sacrifice. The movie pays homage to the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a revered figure whose devotion and martyrdom inspire commitment to righteousness and the greater good.

The dialogue from the teaser resonates deeply: “You will never attain righteousness unless you give in charity what you love most for the sake of God.”

-- Iran move up in FIFA world ranking

Iran’s national football team moved up one place in the latest FIFA World Ranking issued on Thursday.Japan maintained its position as Asia’s top side above Iran.

Iran, enjoying a smooth qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup ‘26, is now second in Asia after moving one spot up to the 18th place in the world. Korea Republic and Australia dropped one and two spots respectively to the 23rd and 26th places.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Faraji makes history at 2024 ITTF World Youth Championships

Benyamin Faraji of Iran made history on Friday at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2024, winning a bronze medal. This is the first medal in history of Iran in the youth level.

Faraji failed to advance to final after losing to Chinese player Li Hechen 4-2 (11-6, 4-11, 11-13, 10-12, 12-10, 4-11) at Helsingborg Arena. Faraji had defeated Adam Wallin from Sweden, Shunto Iwaida of Japan and Lin Chin-Ting from Chinese Taipei in his previous matches.

-- 19th International Resistance Theater Festival kicks off in Kerman

-The opening ceremony of the 19th International Resistance Theater Festival was held on Thursday in Kerman, near the resting place of Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and other honorable martyrs of Kerman. “The festival reflects the recent developments of the Resistance Front, and we have strived in this edition to bring the recent events of the Resistance Front to the theater stage for the audience,” Mohammad Kazemtabar, the festival's secretary, said.

Presenting a report on the organization of this edition, he stated: “This year, we have sought to adopt a new approach for the festival. Today, as the festival officially begins, it will continue for 45 days. Over this period, audiences will witness 420 performances of 28 plays,” Honaronline reported.

-- Iran-Iraq Chamber head highlights private sector's role in economic growth

Yahya Al-e Eshaq, chairman of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, has emphasized that fostering collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential for achieving an annual eight percent economic growth envisaged in Iran’s five-year development plan.

Speaking about Iran's economic performance, Al-e Eshaq noted an average growth rate of 4.5 percent over the past four years. He cited projections by the Parliament’s Research Center, which forecast growth rates of 2.5 percent for the calendar year to March 2025 and 2.9 percent for the year to March 2026.

6125**4194