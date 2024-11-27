Nov 27, 2024, 8:02 PM
Iran reserves right to respond to Israel, considers regional developments: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran reserves the right to respond to recent Israeli airstrikes, while it is carefully weighing regional developments, including the newly brokered ceasefire in Lebanon.

Speaking on Wednesday, Araghchi welcomed the Tuesday agreement to halt hostilities in Lebanon.

"Iran supports Tuesday’s agreement and hopes it will lead to a permanent ceasefire," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized Iran's right to retaliate a last month Israeli attack on the country, while noting that Tehran also considers other developments across the region.

Speaking during a press conference earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also welcomed the recent ceasefire in Lebanon.

Responding to a journalist's question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about shifting focus on Iran and its nuclear program post-ceasefire, Ghalibaf dismissed the claims as empty threats.

He said that Netanyahu failed to achieve his goals in Lebanon despite mobilizing seven divisions to invade the south. “It’s better for him to stop boasting. He has already been defeated," he noted.

