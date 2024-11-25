Iran might exit Safeguards Agreement if sanctions persist, MP warns

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to Algeria, made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with Ibrahim Bougali, President of Algeria's National Assembly.

Azizi noted that Iran had expected Algeria to vote against a Western-sponsored motion of censure at the 35-member board of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The resolution, which was passed on Thursday, could set the stage for more economic sanctions against Iran.

“If the oppressive sanctions against Iran continue and the West pursues a path of threats and pressure, we will be compelled to withdraw from the Safeguards,” Azizi said.

Touching on the regional situation, the lawmaker said that the Middle East is currently at a critical juncture. “We appreciate the courageous positions of the Algerian Parliament's leadership and stress that if the Zionist regime is not stopped now, all Islamic countries will be at risk.”

In response, Ibrahim Bougali highlighted the historical relations between Algeria and Iran, noting their shared positions on regional developments. He mentioned his recent meetings with Iranian officials, and called for increased cooperation between the governments and peoples of both nations.

Bougali stressed that economic relations between the two nations must be elevated to match the bilateral political ties.

4353**2050