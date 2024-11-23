'US must compensate for past mistakes before talks with Iran'

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told IRNA on Saturday that Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his previous term as US president is the source of Iran’s distrust to Washington and its partners.

Under international law and Islamic rules, negotiations must be based on sustainable principles so that the other party fulfills its obligations, he added.

Europeans have also shown that they cannot make the right decisions, he said, noting that they are subject to American policies.

Negotiations will not come to fruition when there is distrust, the parliamentarian underlined.

Meanwhile, another legislator Behnam Saeedi said that Iran has begun activating new centrifuges in reaction to the hostile action of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran has had constructive cooperation and interaction with the IAEA over its peaceful nuclear program, but it never allows the agency and Western countries to abuse this goodwill and constructive interaction, he underscored.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement in the early hours of Friday, slamming the resolution at the IAEA against the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

