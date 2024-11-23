Nov 23, 2024, 12:19 PM
Iran holds Persian language training course in Istanbul

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has held Persian language training courses at Fatih Sultan Mehmet University (FSMVÜ) in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The courses were held by the cultural section of the Iranian Embassy and Sa’adi Foundation, a Tehran-based NGO specialized in teaching Persian language to non-Farsi speakers.

Students, academics and researchers from various majors, numbering 23, participated in the training courses, IRNA reported on Saturday, citing a press release carried on the official website of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Communication Organization,

The courses also provided the participants with the opportunity to get familiar with Iranian literature and culture.  

