Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei, who is based in IRGC’s headquarters in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan, said on Wednesday that three had been killed in anti-terrorist operations in the region in the past 24 hours, adding that six more had been arrested and another five had laid down their arms.

Shafaei said the anti-terrorism campaign in Sistan and Baluchestan will continue until all terrorist elements are uprooted from then region.

