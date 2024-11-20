FM: Iran to respond to unconstructive measures in IAEA BoG

Speaking in a phone call with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, Araghchi discussed the interactions between Iran and the IAEA following Grossi's trip to Tehran, as well as the developments related to the Board of Governors meeting.

Referring to Grossi's visit to Iran, he said that the understandings reached during this visit, once again showed Iran's goodwill to promote interactions with the IAEA.

Both sides stressed their will to continue interaction in order to resolve differences address other issues and avoid unconstructive and confrontational approaches.

