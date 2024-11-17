Iran to respond decisively to any new IAEA resolution: Atomic chief

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, informed reporters on Sunday that Eslami had told commission members earlier in the day that any new resolution against Iran would prompt immediate and decisive actions.

European powers are reportedly pushing for a new resolution against Iran by the IAEA’s Board of Governors in an effort to pile up pressure on Tehran.

Rezaei said the atomic chief reiterated Iran's commitment to its peaceful nuclear program, which is being pursued in accordance with the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions law, which was passed in 2020.

Eslami emphasized that Iran seeks interaction and dialogue, but this is contingent upon reciprocal engagement from other parties, according to the spokesman.

Regarding IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent trip to Iran, Rezaei cited the atomic chief as saying that Grossi’s inspection of certain nuclear sites was conducted according to the country’s internal protocols.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, the commission’s chairman, cautioned Grossi against allowing “adversaries of peace and security” to divert the IAEA from its technical and professional responsibilities.

The Iranian lawmaker urged the IAEA chief to remain committed to the statements he made during his recent visit to Tehran.

