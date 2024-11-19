Iran, Saudi Arabia, China agree to enhance economic, political ties

At the end of the second meeting of their joint tripartite committee on Tuesday, the three nations issued a joint statement agreeing to enhance political and economic cooperation among them, IRNA reported.

The meeting was chaired by Waleed Abdul Karim Al-Khereiji, the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia. The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Deng Li, deputy foreign minister of China.

During the discussions, Iranian and Saudi officials reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the Beijing agreement.

The two sides highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen neighborly relations through adherence to the United Nations Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty, independence, and the security of each state.

China said it was prepared to continue supporting measures taken by Iran and Saudi Arabia to enhance their relations across various fields.

The three nations acknowledged that the progress made in relations between Tehran and Riyadh since the deal was signed in March of 2023 has opened more lines of communications between them, welcoming the interactions as vital particularly in light of escalating tensions in the region.

They also welcomed the inaugural meeting of the Iranian-Saudi Joint Media Committee and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, Iran and Saudi Arabia expressed their readiness to sign an agreement to avoid double taxation.

The three countries also stated their intention to increase cooperation in various areas, especially in economic and political sectors.

Additionally, they called for an immediate end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, while condemning the recent Israeli attack on Iranian military installations as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

