Israel fails to intercept Iraqi resistance drone over Eilat

In a statement on early Monday, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions said that it attacked a vital target of the Zionist regime.

The group said once again that its operations are in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people as well as in response to the massacres of civilians, including women, children and the elderly across the occupied territories by the regime.

Meanwhile, media sources reported that a missile of the Zionist air defense system hit the port of Eilat while trying to counter the Iraqi resistance drone.

The Israeli air defense fired several shots to counter and intercept the drone but reports say one of the missiles returned to the ground after traveling a distance in the sky and hit the port.

Over the past few months, the Islamic resistance has intensified its drone attacks on sensitive and vital Israeli targets in different areas of occupied Palestine and Syria, including the port of Eilat, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.

4399

