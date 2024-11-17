No excuse to be indifferent to effects of Zionist crimes: Iran MP

Somayeh Rafiei made the remarks during her speech at the specialized panel of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on the topic of climate vulnerability in Baku on Sunday.

Referring to the Zionist crimes in the region and the world, Rafiei underlined that the excesses of the Israeli authorities against the land and the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon is a testimony that region is itself under climatic tensions.

You should see what this all-out war is about and there is really no justification for indifference to the effects of the war in the region, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, she told the COP29 gathering represented by officials from countries around the world.

Rafiei also touched on Iran and said that the Islamic Republic as a vast country is a rainbow of diversity of local communities that all live together in peace and tranquility and fairly enjoy all facilities such as road health indicators, education and education.

"For these issues, the country has spent a lot of funds, especially budget allocation, which are necessary for the fair distribution of facilities," she underscored.

The Iranian official also talked about climate justice, saying it is not just a word that appears in meetings, but it is a procedure and process that must be taken into account seriously by countries around the world.

