French people hold pro-Palestine rally in Paris

"Hundreds of protesters gathered in a suburb north of Paris on Thursday night, just two kilometers away from the Stade de France, where a controversial UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel took place," Euronews said on Friday,

"Many at the protest in Saint-Denis denounced France for hosting the game and expressed their anger that President Emmanuel Macron and other prominent politicians attended," it added.

"Every evening, I walk around listening to Palestinian songs and I cry for all those people who are being killed. And what is our President doing? He comes to support the Israeli team. It's crazy!" Maria, a Lebanese activist was quoted as saying

Last week, supporters of Palestine held a massive demonstration at the French Football Federation (FFF) to demand the cancellation of the match with the Zionist regime’s team.

The hall of the FFF was then adorned with Palestinian flags and placards, with some reading, "No to the France-Israel match at Stade de France," while others proclaimed, "Champions League of Genocide" and "FFF, Ban Israel."

Meanwhile, the Paris Police Chief warned about possible violence during the match which is scheduled within the framework of the UEFA Nations League, calling it a high-risk event.

9376**9417