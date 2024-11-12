Iran, Qatar urge stronger regional cooperation on climate action at COP29

In a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change on Tuesday, Ansari emphasized the need for decisions made by the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference – also known as COP29 – to bring about tangible progress in mitigating climate change impacts.

The annual conference, held this year from November 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan, gathers representatives from around the world to address global climate challenges.

Ansari noted that both Iran and Qatar face significant environmental threats, including climate change and dust storms.

“Dust storms have plagued multiple Iranian provinces, creating environmental and health challenges. Solving this issue requires strong cooperation and commitment from regional countries,” she said.

Ansari also advocated for activating the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME), which focuses on conservation efforts in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. She expressed hope that Iran-Qatar collaboration would encourage neighboring countries to prioritize dust storm mitigation initiatives.

The COP29 summit continues, with countries expected to negotiate commitments that address environmental concerns and bolster regional climate resilience.

