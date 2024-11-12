OIC strongly condemns Zionist minister’s racist remarks

In a statement on Tuesday, the OIC declared that the Israeli occupation regime's existence and its policies of aggression, settlement expansion, forced migration, annexation, destruction, and ethnic cleansing are illegal and void under international law.

The statement highlighted the perils of ongoing incitement and systematic terrorism by the leaders of the occupying regime and its radical settlers against the Palestinian people, their lands, and sacred sites.

The OIC has also urged the international community to acknowledge the state of Palestine and endorse its complete membership in the United Nations.

It calls for decisive actions to terminate the occupation and Israel's colonial, unlawful settlements, in line with the verdicts of the International Court of Justice, and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

The Israeli minister of finance, who is famous for opposing the formation of a Palestinian state and supporting the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, claimed on Monday that 2025 will be the year of Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank.

He said he had issued orders for the expansion of sovereignty over the West Bank.

