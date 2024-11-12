Nov 12, 2024, 1:48 PM
Pakistani PM urges arms embargo on Zionist regime

Tehran, IRNA – The Pakistani prime minister has called for an arms embargo against the Zionist regime.

"Israel continues to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity. In my remarks at the Joint Arab Islamic Summit, I strongly condemned Israel’s actions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination," Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X account on Monday.

"I also echoed the Muslim Ummah’s call for an immediate ceasefire, stoppage of arms to Israel, provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by Israeli atrocities in Palestine, Lebanon, and the broader region," he added.

"This Summit demonstrates the collective resolve of the Muslim world to support Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just struggle against Israel occupation and aggression."

Participants in the Summit of Arab League and Islamic countries in Riyadh emphasized the centrality of the Palestinian issue and decisive support for the people of this country to achieve their national and legitimate rights.

