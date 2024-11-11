Iran, Iraq vow to expand security ties

While emphasizing the acceleration of the process of implementing the clauses of the security agreement between the two countries, Ahmadian and al-Araji discussed the abuse of the Iraqi space by the Zionist regime and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also, in this meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq reviewed the latest security agreement between the two countries and emphasized on accelerating the process of implementing the clauses of the said agreement, especially preventing the presence and activities of terrorists outside the country's western borders.

The two sides agreed to cover other common threats, including military, security and economic threats, by completing and extending the security agreement.

Tehran and Baghdad signed their security pact in 2023. Part of the agreement calls for disarming separatist terrorist groups operating against Iran.

In September this year, when President Pezeshkian visited Iraq on his first foreign trip, he told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani that implementing the bilateral security pact is essential to combat terrorism and ill-wishers of the two countries.

2050