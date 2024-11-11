Iran, Pakistan bolster joint efforts against terrorism: FM Araghchi

In an interview with Pakistan's PTV World Network on Monday, Araghchi stated that due to recent developments in the region, including ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime on Gaza and Lebanon, and the possibility of dragging the entire region into an all-out war, which can be prevented by all countries in the region, he had a short one-day trip to Pakistan in continuation of his diplomatic trip to several countries in the region.

"During my trip, both countries agreed to collaborate to stop the aggressions of the Israeli regime," he said, expressing gratitude to the Pakistani government for its firm stance in condemning the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the discussions in the meeting also focused on addressing the significant challenge of terrorism, adding that both sides resolved to enhance their joint efforts to combat terrorism along their shared border.

Highlighting the deep-rooted and positive ties between Iran and Pakistan, Araghchi called for an expansion of relations, particularly in the economic sector.

He referred to the existing sanctions, but insisted that Iran and Pakistan could develop a new strategy and mechanism to strengthen their economic partnership regardless of these sanctions.

