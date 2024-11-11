S Koreans protest against US support for Zionist regime

Protesters marched in the streets of Seoul holding Palestinian flags and reached in front of the American Embassy building on Sunday.

While slamming war and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and America's support for the Zionist regime, they chanted slogans such as "America is a terrorist," "Palestine is free from the sea to the river," and "Stop the genocide."

Dubbed “Day of Action in Seoul” pro-Palestine protesters called the Zionist regime and its western backers to immediately halt attacks on Gaza.

South Korean activists have held a number of rallies demanding freedom for Palestine and end to the occupation since Israeli launched its genocidal war on the besieged coastal strip in October last year.

