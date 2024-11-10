Nov 10, 2024, 3:43 AM
French health workers demonstrate in solidarity with Gazans

Tehran, IRNA – French health workers, including medics and other hospital staff took to streets of Paris in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as well as those who are busing saving lives in northern Gaza amid the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on the besieged strip.

During the demonstration on Sunday night, health sector workers in Paris expressed their solidarity with workers in hospitals in northern Gaza, including Kamal Adwan hospital, which has been under severe siege by the Zionist army for more than a month and under repeated attacks.

The protesters laid on the ground and recreated the scene of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The ongoing bloodshed in Gaza with indiscriminate aerial bombardment and shelling has sparked global outrage against the occupying Zionist regime over the past 13 months, with people from all walks of life hitting the streets in countries across the world to vent their anger.

Camps and UN-run schools housing displaced Palestinians, mosques, churches, hospitals and tents are still being targeted by the Zionist regime’s warplanes almost on a daily basis.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war, 43, 552 Palestinians have been killed while the number of injured reached 102, 765 as of Saturday.

