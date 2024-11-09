Iran rejects claims about involvement in plans to assassinate US officials

Repeating such claims in the present time is a "disgusting conspiracy" to make issues between Iran and the United States more complicated, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said on Saturday.

In his remarks, the spokesman rejected those claims as "completely baseless".

He stressed that the same claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran have been dismissed in the past and their inaccuracy has been proved.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all legal and legitimate tools to vindicate the rights of the Iranian nation, Baghaei underlined.

The American news agency Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday that the US Justice Department had disclosed an Iranian murder plot to assassinate Donald Trump. It said the man charged in the case had said, "He had been tasked by a government official before this week’s election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect."

Through their continuously constructed Iranophobia scenarios, US officials have baselessly claimed that Iran was constantly trying to assassinate current and former United States officials including Trump.

1483**9417**4261