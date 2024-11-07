Iran produces medicine that increases cancer patients’ lifetime

The medicine has been produced by a pharmaceutical knowledge-based company and was unveiled at the Iran Nano 2024 Exhibition that was held in Tehran from November 3 to 6.

Speaking with IRNA on Thursday, Ali Aghajani, who is a pharmacist and the business development manager at the company, said that thanks to having a targeted nature of treatment, the newly-produced version of Tederox can increase the lifetime of cancer patients while reducing the common side effects of cancer medications.

He said that the production of this drug took four years to be completed.

