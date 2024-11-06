FM: Iran, Pakistan believe there are close ties between border terrorists and Israel

Araghchi told reporters on Wednesday upon ending his visit to Islamabad that indications are proving the connection between terrorists and the Israeli regime, including the fact that they had launched simultaneous attacks on Iran.

He said Iran and Pakistan have a joint determination to fight terrorism.

He also hailed Iran and Pakistan's shared and united positions in dealing with regional issues.

Referring to his bilateral talks in Islamabad, Araghchi said that the two sides had decided to put a stop to the Zionist regime's crimes through cooperation in international organizations, including in an upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Araghchi left Islamabad for Tehran late on Tuesday at the end of his two-day visit to Pakistan where he met with high-ranking political and military officials of the country.

