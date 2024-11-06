Nov 6, 2024, 11:18 AM
News ID: 85651242
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

FM: Iran, Pakistan believe there are close ties between border terrorists and Israel

Nov 6, 2024, 11:18 AM
News ID: 85651242
FM: Iran, Pakistan believe there are close ties between border terrorists and Israel

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran and Pakistan believe there are close relations between the Zionist regime of Israel and terrorist groups operating in areas near the two countries' shared borders.

Araghchi told reporters on Wednesday upon ending his visit to Islamabad that indications are proving the connection between terrorists and the Israeli regime, including the fact that they had launched simultaneous attacks on Iran. 

He said Iran and Pakistan have a joint determination to fight terrorism.

He also hailed Iran and Pakistan's shared and united positions in dealing with regional issues.

Referring to his bilateral talks in Islamabad, Araghchi said that the two sides had decided to put a stop to the Zionist regime's crimes through cooperation in international organizations, including in an upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Araghchi left Islamabad for Tehran late on Tuesday at the end of his two-day visit to Pakistan where he met with high-ranking political and military officials of the country.

9376**4261

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .