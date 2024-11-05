President Pezeshkian stresses finalization of Tehran-Moscow agreements regarding North-South corridor: Envoy

"During the visit of President Pezeshkian to Russia to attend the BRICS summit and after the bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he emphasized that due to the importance of the North-South Corridor in the development of bilateral and regional relations, the understandings will be finalized in the shortest possible time," Kazem Jalali said.

In this framework, the Iranian ambassador to Russia suggested that a delegation from Russia should travel to Tehran to continue the negotiations so that the documents related to this project are finalized for signing.

