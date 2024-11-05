US urges Iran not to respond to Israeli aggression

The US Defense Department issued a statement on Monday saying Washington believes Iran should not respond to the attack of the Zionist regime.

"I do not want to speculate about Iran's possible action, and I do not speak publicly about intelligence assessments, " Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters on Monday local time.

He continued by saying that the American government has made it clear that Iran should not respond to Israel's attack.

If the Islamic Republic of Iran makes such a decision, “we will of course support Israel and its right to self-defend”, he added.

Separately, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller asked Iran not to respond to the Israeli regime's aggression against the country.

In response to a question about the statements of senior Iranian officials regarding Tehran's response to the Israeli aggression, Miller reminded Washington's support for the regime.

Our message, as last week, is that “Iran should not respond and escalate tensions”, he claimed, adding that the US is always ready to support the Zionist regime and secure its “defense”.

