Iran, Iraq interior ministers emphasize strengthening bilateral relations

Speaking during the meeting, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni underscored the importance of shared initiatives, particularly border cooperation and combatting drug trafficking.

Momeni stated that a regional meeting with ministers from neighboring countries is planned to address these issues.

Momeni also stressed the need for the two countries to follow up on security agreements through joint task forces. He noted that his deputy for security and law enforcement heads the Iranian team for these discussions, coordinating closely with Iraq’s representative.

Addressing the significance of border security and bilateral cooperation, Momeni said, “We believe part of security lies within our borders and part involves collaborative diplomacy with our neighbors. The extensive Iran-Iraq border and the nations' historical ties provide a strong basis for enhanced security cooperation.”

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, for his part, congratulated Momeni on his recent appointment and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation would continue as before. He further emphasized the importance of implementing the terms of last year’s Memorandum of Understanding, which includes student exchange programs in police training and the mutual recognition of driver’s licenses.

Al-Shammari extended an invitation for Momeni to visit Iraq in the near future.

