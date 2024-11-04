Iran, Azerbaijan hold rescue and relief exercises in Caspian Sea

The two-day exercises, hosted by the Iranian Navy, are underway in Bandar Anzali, a port city in Iran’s northern province of Gilan, according to an IRNA report on Monday.

The Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army said in a press release on Sunday afternoon that the vessels of the Republic of Azerbaijan Navy, including rescue and relief vessels G129 and A640, entered Iran’s waters to take part in the exercises.

Under the slogan of “Cooperation for Peace and Friendship”, the drill dubbed AZIREX2024 aims to consolidate sustainable collective security in the region.

It is also aimed at expanding multilateral cooperation among the participating countries, and is an effort to show their goodwill and ability to jointly support peace and friendship and maritime security.

9376**4194