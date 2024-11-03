IRGC chief cmdr. blames US for terrorism, disunity in Islamic world

Salami made the comment on Sunday in Tehran during a rally to honor National Student Day that marks the anniversary of the takeover of the former US Embassy in Iran in 1979. The event is also recognized as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in the Islamic Republic.

The IRGC commander blamed the United States for creating unrest in different parts of the world, which he said is in line with Washington’s imperialistic policies aimed at gaining political and economic dominance on other nations.

“The phenomenon of Takfiri terrorism and the creation of bloody divisions in the Islamic world is the result of US policies”, he said, adding that the US is recognized through its absolute support for the Zionist regime in military, political, psychological, and economic dimensions, and through the political restructuring of the West Asia region that lies within Washington’s colonial policies.

Salami noted that the US at the same time is recognized with the defeats it has suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan following its years-long wars in those countries, which brought nothing for Washington.

The US has been defeated in Iran as well, the IRGC commander said, adding that America has failed to impose its will on the Iranian nation in the decades after the 1979 Islamic Revolution whether it was during the eight-year imposed war in the 1980s, or was in the form of soft warfare aimed at creating sedition inside Iran.

Warning to US, Israel

Salami warned the United States and the Zionist regime that they would eventually collapse if they continue with their current behaviors.

Muslims will no longer allow their dignity and honor be ruined, and this is the determination of all the Islamic world, he added.

The US and Israel cannot find a way for their political survival by massacring Muslims, he noted, arguing that collapsing political systems resort to illogical and irregular methods and violate all humanitarian principles.

Today, the fate of Israelis is like that, he said, adding that the Zionist regime is hated and has been isolated.

