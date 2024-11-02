Nov 2, 2024, 1:35 PM
Morais resigns, Almeida takes over as interim coach of Iran’s Sepahan SC

Tehran, IRNA – The board of directors of the Iranian sports club Sepahan has accepted the resignation presented by José Morais, the Portuguese coach of the team.

According to the board of directors, Hugo Almeida—a former professional player from Portugal and the assistant coach of Sepahan—will lead the team until further decisions, the sports club announced on Saturday.

Morais submitted his official resignation to the club’s board of directors on Friday after Sepahan SC defeated Aluminuim Arak 1-0 on Day 10 and stood at the top of the Iran Pro League.

The announcement says that it is necessary to praise Morais for his services during his tenure with the team.

Almeida, 40, was a professional football player in Portugal. He has played for the Portuguese team Porto, the German team Werder Bremen, and the Turkish club Beşiktaş. Almeida was crowned national champion with Porto and represented his national team in two World Cup games.

