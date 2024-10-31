Iran expresses solidarity with Cuba in long path of its legitimate struggle

He pointed out thay for the 32nd year in a row, the United Nations General Assembly condemned the "unilateral coercive actions" of the United States against Cuba by an overwhelming majority of its members.

"187 countries demanded the end of the economic embargo on Cuba. Only the Israeli regime (and of course America itself) opposed this resolution," Baghaei added.

"We express our solidarity with Cuba in its long legitimate struggle to protect its sovereignty, freedom and dignity," he further said.

