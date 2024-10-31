Nov 1, 2024, 1:07 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85645761
T T
1 Persons

Iran expresses solidarity with Cuba in long path of its legitimate struggle

Nov 1, 2024, 1:07 AM
News ID: 85645761
Iran expresses solidarity with Cuba in long path of its legitimate struggle

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh by publishing a message on the X social network mentioned the condemnation of the unilateral coercive actions of the United States against Cuba by the majority of the members of the United Nations General Assembly and emphasized Iran's solidarity with Cuba.

He pointed out thay for the 32nd year in a row, the United Nations General Assembly condemned the "unilateral coercive actions" of the United States against Cuba by an overwhelming majority of its members.

"187 countries demanded the end of the economic embargo on Cuba. Only the Israeli regime (and of course America itself) opposed this resolution," Baghaei added.

"We express our solidarity with Cuba in its long legitimate struggle to protect its sovereignty, freedom and dignity," he further said.

2050

1 Persons

Your Comment

You are replying to: .