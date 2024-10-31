Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah missile strike east of Haifa

Israel’s Channel 14 reported on Thursday that Hezbollah launched the missile assault from southern Lebanon targeting areas in northern occupied Palestine east of Haifa.

Hebrew sources said that one missile struck an intersection in eastern Haifa, with initial reports suggesting that two Israelis were injured.

Channel 14 reported that two Israelis were killed.

Earlier today, Channel 13 reported that five Israeli settlers were killed in a Hezbollah airstrike on the settlement of al-Mutala in northern occupied territories.

