Five Zionist settlers killed in Hezbollah rocket attack

Channel 13 of Israeli television said on Thursday that five Israelis were killed and one other seriously injured when a rocket fired from Lebanon struck the al-Mutala settlement in northern occupied territories.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed the deaths of five people in al-Mutala, claiming that four of them were foreign workers and one was an Israeli citizen.

Israeli media also reported that 25 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the settlement of Karmiel.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the southern region of El-Khiam with artillery fire earlier in the day.

Previously, Hezbollah had warned residents of 25 Israeli settlements to evacuate in anticipation of further attacks.

