Oct 26, 2024, 10:22 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85640268
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Hezbollah: Israeli aggression on Iran won’t affect Tehran’s support for Palestine, Lebanon

Oct 26, 2024, 10:22 PM
News ID: 85640268
Hezbollah: Israeli aggression on Iran won’t affect Tehran’s support for Palestine, Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran, saying that the aggression will not affect the Islamic Republic’s support for the Lebanese and Palestinian nations.

Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday, saying that the Israeli aggression marks a dangerous escalation of tensions across the entire region, and reveals the aggressive nature of the regime.

The resistance movement further said that the Israeli regime is carrying out massacres and causing destruction under clear and all-out support from the United States. Therefore, the statement said, Washington is directly responsible for those massacres, catastrophes and pains.

Hezbollah expressed assurance that the “clear attack on Iran’s sovereignty” will never affect the Islamic Republic’s decisive and full support for the Lebanese and Palestinian nations.

The movement also hailed the Iranian armed forces for their successful thwarting of the Israeli attacks that took place early on Saturday and targeted Iranian military sites.

4194

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .