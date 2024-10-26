Hezbollah: Israeli aggression on Iran won’t affect Tehran’s support for Palestine, Lebanon

Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday, saying that the Israeli aggression marks a dangerous escalation of tensions across the entire region, and reveals the aggressive nature of the regime.

The resistance movement further said that the Israeli regime is carrying out massacres and causing destruction under clear and all-out support from the United States. Therefore, the statement said, Washington is directly responsible for those massacres, catastrophes and pains.

Hezbollah expressed assurance that the “clear attack on Iran’s sovereignty” will never affect the Islamic Republic’s decisive and full support for the Lebanese and Palestinian nations.

The movement also hailed the Iranian armed forces for their successful thwarting of the Israeli attacks that took place early on Saturday and targeted Iranian military sites.

