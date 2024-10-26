‘Iran entitled to defend itself against Zionist regime’s acts of aggression’

In statement issued today, the Ministry reacted to the Israeli regime's early Saturday airstrike on Iran.

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement on Saturday, announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully.

As per the inherent right to legitimate defense, which is enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran is duty-bound and entitled to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression, read the statement.

Iran categorically condemns the Zionist regime's aggressive action against several military centers in Iran, considering it a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, especially the principle of prohibiting threats or resorting to force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries, it added.

As emphasized by the relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic, the foreign ministry said, based on the inherent right to legitimate defense, which is also enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran is entitled and duty-bound to defend itself against the Israeli aggression.

Calling for maximizing all its material and spiritual capabilities to defend its security and vital interests and recognizing its duties toward regional peace and stability, the Islamic Republic reminds the regional countries of their individual and collective responsibility to safeguard peace and stability in the region, the statement noted.

Iran thanks all peace-loving countries in the region and other states that have expressed disgust toward and condemned the aggressive action of the Israeli regime by recognizing the critical situation, it further noted.

The continuation of the occupation, illegal actions, and Israeli atrocities in the region, especially the genocide of the Palestinians and the aggression against Lebanon, which is supported by the US and some other Western countries, is the main cause of tension and insecurity in the region, the statement underlined.

The statement also urged the responsibility of the UN member states, member states of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, member states of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the convention on the prohibition of genocide and international humanitarian law, to take an immediate step to halt genocidal war and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and to put an end to the Zionist regime's warmongering.

