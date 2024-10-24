Pres. Pezeshkian at BRICS Plus summit: ‘Foundations of unilateralism crumbling’

During a speech to BRICS Plus member states on Thursday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that coalition-building and fostering constructive, friendly relations are vital in today’s world, highlighting the widespread desire among many countries and international actors to move away from the prevailing atmosphere of unilateralism.

He stated that many international organizations and mechanisms, such as the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund, and human rights institutions, have lost their effectiveness due to the politicization and influence of Western governments, noting that this has contributed to the success of BRICS as a model of cooperation and convergence among countries in both regional and international arenas since its inception.

The BRICS summit demonstrates that creating a better world cannot be achieved in isolation and in the current interconnected world, cooperation and collective action are essential, the Iranian president said, emphasizing the need for fundamental changes, advocating for a reform of the current system and the establishment of a new balance of power grounded in justice and mutual consent.

Pezeshkian underscored that a better world would be one free from sanctions, the imposition of will, aggression, war, conquest, and genocide, noting that a better world would embrace multilateralism over unilateralism, prioritize the majority over the minority, promote equality instead of discrimination, ensure transparency rather than deception, uphold democracy instead of authoritarianism, and encourage dialogue instead of war.

He stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that regional and international crises plus challenges cannot be resolved without collaborative efforts. To this end, we have consistently aimed to enhance international cooperation and strengthen the bonds of friendship between nations by establishing efficient and intelligent trade networks.”

Pezeshkian emphasized that BRICS and BRICS Plus should create and implement a transparent, fair, inclusive, and non-discriminatory mechanism aligned with multilateral trade rules, particularly prioritizing the Global South and developing or less developed countries.

