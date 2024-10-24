Sun rising from East, truly setting in West: Iran FM on BRICS summit

“Main takeaway: the sun is rising from the East, and truly setting in the West,” the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, referring to his consultations with officials of BRICS member states on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russia city of Kazan.

He added, “Following close consultations with 11 nations in past 2.5 weeks, accompanying President Pezeshkian to BRICS summit in Kazan”.

“Fruitful engagement with counterparts and leaders from array of states, including Russia, China, India, South Africa, UAE, and Egypt,” he further noted.

Addressing a gathering of Iranian media journalists in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday evening, Araghchi discussed the 134-paragraph final statement released from the 16th BRICS summit, noting that the statement condemns the attack by the Zionist regime on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Araghchi also pointed out that the statement condemns the attacks by the Zionist regime on Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing the need to cease these attacks.

He highlighted the strong wording used in the statement regarding unilateral sanctions and a shared opinion among the nine BRICS members regarding these unilateral actions, stating that any country joining the BRICS group—whether as a full member or a partner—should not accept unilateral US sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran during its first official presence at the summit, particularly focusing on President Masoud Pezeshkian’s meetings and speech, noting that, “the days of October 22 to 24 were pivotal moments in our country’s foreign policy.”

During his visit to Kazan, President Pezeshkian held separate meetings with the presidents of Russia, China, South Africa, and Egypt, as well as the prime ministers of India and Ethiopia, and the head of state of the United Arab Emirates, he said, characterizing these meetings as constructive.

He added that President Pezeshkian discussed the expansion of relations, trade development, the implementation of new trading methods, and strategies for overcoming sanctions in his discussions with the leaders of the main BRICS countries.

The 16th BRICS summit kicked off on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, with leaders from member countries, including President Pezeshkian, who represents the Islamic Republic in its first official participation in a BRICS summit.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia began to hold formal talks in limited and expanded formats on the sidelines of the summit.

The BRICS group is an international group led by the emerging economic powers.

