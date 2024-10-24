Iran envoy gives harsh response to US claims at UNSC meeting

Iravani gave a decisive response to Robert Wood, the deputy representative of the United States at the UN who highlighted Tehran's missile strike against Israel in order to boost the morale of the Zionist regime at the council.

According to IRNA's reporter, Iravani slammed the United States for its actions and policies in Syria during the meeting on Wednesday evening (local time) in response to Wood’s criticism of Iranian strikes in retaliation for the Israeli crimes.

The Iranian envoy, in addition to his detailed speech, used his right to reply to the claims and accusations of the American diplomat at the end of the Security Council meeting.

I would like to emphasize that we never launched an attack against the Israeli regime and only responded to the aggression based on international laws, Iravani stressed.

He also condemned the United States for backing a barbaric regime, which, without the support of Washington could not continue its brutal aggression and criminal acts against Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians.

Reactions followed the US deputy ambassador’s claims and accusations that Iran always likes to present itself as a victim of aggression, while it uses its proxies to carry out attacks around the world.

Wood also referred to two missile operation against the Zionist regime by Iran since April, claiming that if those missiles were not intercepted, there would have seen significant loss of life and heavy damage to civilian infrastructure.

The US envoy to the UN however fell short of mentioning the Zionist regime’s barbarity and genocide, of course with his country’s financial and arms support, in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that have left tens of thousands of civilians dead in a matter of just one year.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps fire hundreds of missiles on Israeli targets in the occupied territories twice in response to the violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic and killing of resistance leaders and Iranian military commanders inside and outside the country.

4399