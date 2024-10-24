Iranian president remembers Nelson Mandela’s legacy

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian met with Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 16th leadership summit of the BRICS countries in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday.

Stating that South Africa’s name in the world is tied with Nelson Mandela and the fight against injustice and oppression, Pezeshkian called Pretoria’s fair and just perspectives on regional issues, including that of the war on Gaza are the manifestation of Mandela's egalitarian approach.

The Iranian president went on to say that his country’s presence in BRICS can reduce unilateralism and the effectiveness of unfair sanctions.

Today we are witnessing a false reading of the concept of human rights in the world and occurrence of crimes in the name of human rights, he said, adding that increasing influence of BRICS and strengthening interactions among its members can correct the current unfair conditions.

Pezeshkian also talked about double standards of the West, especially the United States and said: "We are looking for peace and tranquility, but Westerners and Americans are obstacles in the path of peace and tranquility in the region with sanctions and the Zionist regime with war and bloodshed."

By applying double standards, Americans and some western countries introduce the oppressed and innocent people who are seeking their basic rights as terrorists at the place of the real terrorist [the Zionist regime].

The South African president, for his part, said that Iran's membership in BRICS will strengthen the bloc adding that members want the collective progress not unilateral development that sacrifices the interests of others.

Ramaphosa emphasized that the Palestinian people should decide their future themselves and that South Africa has always supported the freedom and rights of the Palestinian people.

While calling the scene in Gaza a testimony of hypocrisy of those claim to be the defenders of human rights, he said South Africa pursues the case of the Palestinian people against Israel seriously, because the fight against apartheid is a responsibility that we will never forget.

4399