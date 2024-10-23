Iran president announces good agreements on a ‘regional communication network’ with India

In a post on X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian highlighted productive discussions with Modi during a recent meeting, emphasizing the importance of enhancing cooperation between Iran and India to foster prosperity and security of both nations and in the broader region.

He said that he and Indian prime minister reached significant agreements regarding the necessity of expanding collaboration between Iran and India, which he believed will be reflected in the economies of both countries.

Modi had earlier shared his positive impressions of the meeting, indicating that they explored the full spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen ties in advanced and emerging sectors.

The meeting happened on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit which opened in Kazan, Russia, on October 22 where Pezeshkian is attending as one of the heads of state invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

