Any anti-Iran move from Israeli regime to receive strong response: President Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting held in Russia on Wednesday with Prime Minster of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.

President Pezeshkian is in Kazan, Rissia, to take part in the summit of the BRICS bloc of the emerging economies.

BRICS is an important body that can reform the unjust international and regional mechanisms, Pezeshkian announced.

In the meeting, Pezeshkian said the Zionist regime assassinated the leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran just a day after his July 30 inauguration ceremony and interrupted the process of pursuing the Islamic Republic’s goals, one of which is expansion of relations with the world.

After that, Iran exercised restraint, hoping the truce would be established in Gaza; meanwhile, the Israeli regime continued its crimes in Gaza and expanded them to Lebanon, the president underlined.

So, Iran responded to its criminal acts, President Pezeshkian said, adding that Western countries’ support for the regime are effective in continuation of the regime’s crimes.

“If the Zionist regime makes any measures regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will receive an unimaginable response.”

Despite Iran’s unwillingness to witness conflicts and tensions in the region, the Israeli regime is after setting fire on the entire region, the president stressed urging other states, particularly the Western ones, to stop Israel’s aggressions.

For his part, the Ethiopian premier expressed concerns over the developments in the region.

The prime minister further said the international bodies like BRICS can play a leading role in reforming the unjust structures in world and region.

The 16th BRICS summit is the first time that Iran has participated in it as a member of the bloc of emerging economies.

Iran joined the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as a full member in January.

