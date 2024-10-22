President Pezeshkian to present proposals at BRICS summit: Ambassador

President Pezeshkian will participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan for the first time in an important step in developing multilateral cooperation, Jalali told IRNA on Tuesday.

In 2024 and at BRICS events, good and appropriate discussions were held and grounds were paved to expand cooperation, Jalali said, adding that the most important decision-making in the BRICS will happen at the presidents’ meeting, and in this regard, President Pezeshkian will present his proposals.

BRICS will continue its path in planning a mechanism for relations between the countries, and it is necessary for the member countries to provide models for discussions like FATF, he emphasized.

President Pezeshkian is due to leave Tehran for Russia on Tuesday to attend a BRICS Summit.

The president is also slated to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other member countries, including China’s Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the event.

The 16th BRICS and BRICS+ will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Given that the leaders of many countries will be present in Kazan, several meetings are being arranged for Iran on the sidelines of the summit.

