Over 11,000 Palestinians were arrested in West Bank, al-Quds

According to Al-Ahd news website, the Committee for the Affairs of Prisoners and Freedmen and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club announced in a report that the Zionist regime arrested 18 Palestinians, including 2 children, and several freed prisoners in the West Bank from last night to this morning.

It is stated in this report that including these statistics, since the beginning of the war against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces have arrested more than 11,400 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

According to this report, Zionist soldiers beat and threaten Palestinians and their families when they arrest or interrogate them in the field.

