Iran’s ATU, Russian’s RANEPA sign cooperation agreement

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of BRICS University Presidents Conference on 17–18 September 2024, which was attended by representatives of education ministries and experts from the professional community of BRICS countries.

It was signed by Shoja Ahmadvand, the Acting President of the ATU, and the head of the RANEPA.

The MoU aims to expand the scientific and cultural relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation and promote scientific cooperation between the two sides based on common interest in the field of humanities and social sciences.

During the BRICS University Presidents Conference meeting, the parties exchanged experience in developing and applying rankings and discussed measures to bolster trust in rankings and other assessments.

The ATU is a public university specializing in the two main areas of humanities and social sciences. The university is divided into eleven major divisions, including 10 Faculties and a College.

The RANEPA is a federal state-funded institution of higher education located in Moscow, Russia.

