Oct 19, 2024, 5:45 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85632797
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran president due in Russia to attend BRICS Summit on Tuesday

Oct 19, 2024, 5:45 PM
News ID: 85632797
Iran president due in Russia to attend BRICS Summit on Tuesday

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is due to leave Tehran for Russia on Tuesday to attend a BRICS Summit, according to the director of the public relations of the presidential office.

Habibollah Abbasi told IRNA on Saturday that the Iranian president is scheduled to give a speech at the Summit due to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

The president is also planned to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other member countries, including among others President Vladimir Putin of Russia and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event, Abbasi said.    

Pezeshkian is also due to attend some other subsidiary meetings during this visit, he added.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .