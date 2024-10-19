Iran president due in Russia to attend BRICS Summit on Tuesday

Habibollah Abbasi told IRNA on Saturday that the Iranian president is scheduled to give a speech at the Summit due to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

The president is also planned to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other member countries, including among others President Vladimir Putin of Russia and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event, Abbasi said.

Pezeshkian is also due to attend some other subsidiary meetings during this visit, he added.

9341**2050