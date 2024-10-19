Iran, Turkiye stress ending carnage, destruction in Gaza, Lebanon

"In their today's meeting, President Erdoghan and FM Araghchi discussed #Iran-#Turkiye bilateral relations and regional issues," Baghaei wrote on his X account on Friday.

"As two key actors in region and Islamic world, Iran and Turkiye share seriousness of the threat posed by Israeli regime's aggression and atrocities to peace & security of region and the need for urgent collective action to stop carnage and destruction in Gaza & Lebanon," he added.

Araghchi who was attending the Caucasus Regional Cooperation Mechanism meeting in Istanbul met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Araghchi had already traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt in line with the regional consultations and diplomatic movements of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime.

